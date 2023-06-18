Chatri Sityodtong believes Kade Ruotolo has the potential to be an MMA world champion

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Kade Ruotolo has what it takes to become a world champion in mixed martial arts.

Ruotolo earned another big win in the world of submission grappling at ONE Fight Night 11, getting his hand raised after 10 grueling minutes with 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. The 20-year-old once again retained his title at ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. But the BJJ prodigy has now set his sights on conquering the world of MMA, something Sityodtong believes he could very well do.

“I wouldn't be surprised to see Kade rise through the roster in short order. Because apparently, he has very heavy hands. I have not seen it, and he obviously has the speed,” Sityodtong said during a ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview. “The beautiful thing about ONE is you don't have to be restricted to one rule set to one sport. You can be a multiple sports world champion.” [3:10 onwards]

Kade Ruotolo has not locked down a date for his MMA debut, but he has every intention of strapping on the four-ounce gloves before 2023 comes to a close, potentially sooner than we expect. The only question that remains is, who will Ruotolo face in his first outing?

Let us know who you would like to see Ruotolo face in his MMA debut later this year.

And if you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews The Ruotolo brothers Kade and Tye training with Superbon! The Ruotolo brothers Kade and Tye training with Superbon! https://t.co/BnfQ60hrSj

Poll : 0 votes