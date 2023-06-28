Chatri Sityodtong brands ONE Friday Fights 22 ‘the single greatest night’ in Lumpinee’s history

ONE Friday Fights 22 galvanized the martial arts world on June 23. The organization’s Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, dubbed the bill the greatest night in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium history.

The head honcho was present inside the legendary arena to watch the action-packed 11-fight card from beginning to end, and, of course, the card delivered as advertised inside the Thai capital.

Speaking to South China Morning Post after the bill, Sityodtong said:

“To put on a show like tonight, it’s my team. It’s the fans. It’s the athletes. It’s the media. It’s the entire ecosystem. They’re coming together, and then you have a magical moment like this."

The Chairman and CEO added:

“I mean, this is literally, the single greatest night in Lumpinee [Boxing Stadium] in the entire history of the entire country. It’s just been, literally.”

Watch the full interview here:

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22, Prajanchai PK Saenchai went home as the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion with a statement finish over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The fighter with almost 400 fights on his resume got his second win over the legendary striker through his concussive power and crisp left fists. He secured the win at the 2:10 mark of the second round.

Meanwhile, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superlek Kiatmoo9 made a successful return to ‘the art of eight limbs', dispatching Eddie Abasolo and Nabil Anane, respectively.

In the headline attraction of the international segment, Anatoly Malykhin wrapped up his hotly anticipated world title unification bout with a third-round TKO over Arjan Bhullar to become the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion.

Relive the entire ONE Friday Fights 22 on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes