Chatri Sityodtong certain rival promotions tuned in for ONE Fight Night 10: “They were all watching”

The recently concluded ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III was no doubt a runaway success, and ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is absolutely certain other promotions were watching.

Sityodtong said in the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference:

“A hundred percent they were all watching. There are no ifs or buts. I just don’t see them as competition, genuinely. Again, look at the viewership numbers as per the Nielsen board. If you don’t know anything, just look at Facebook and look how many followers the other contenders have and you’ll realize there are two global giants. It is what it is. Then the skill level is completely different.”

Sityodtong has long said that he sees ONE Championship being only in contention with one other promotion in the world, and that’s the UFC. That means other big organizations like Bellator, and smaller regional promotions like the PFL and Rizin are mere afterthoughts.

Watch the presser below:

ONE Championship’s historic first on-ground US event broke several of the company’s viewership records and was a massive spectacle in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5.

Sityodtong reiterated the disparity in numbers between organizations and why ONE’s only true rival is the UFC.

He said:

“There’s a reason why other organizations are struggling and why our numbers consider to skyrocket, right? Without sounding arrogant or cocky, I do believe that at ONE, being the home of martial arts and the authenticity that comes from it being from the birthplace of martial arts in Asia, and the fact that my team and I are so passionate about what we do. That’s why in 11 years, we are essentially neck and neck with the UFC, globally, although they had a 20-year headstart on us.”

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes