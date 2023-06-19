Chatri Sityodtong compares Superbon’s knockouts of Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn is a certified highlight machine and his last two knockout wins exemplify that status.

The Thai superstar finished off Tayfun Ozcan and the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan in an extremely similar fashion. While both knockouts left fans in utter disbelief, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong feels one head-kick finish will always be better than the other one.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said Superbon’s knockouts of Ozcan and Petrosyan are of the highest order and that it takes a master to execute such a maneuver.

Sityodtong, however, believes that the right roundhouse kick that ended Petrosyan will always be one of the best-ever finishes.

“I thought the Petrosyan one was better, but they're equal skill difficulties to pull off right. The Petrosyan one was better I thought because you had a prime, best-of-the-best Giorgio Petrosyan. No one had ever done that to him before. And he has the sharpest eyes. And yet.”

Superbon was seen as a massive underdog when he faced Petrosyan, the man regarded as the greatest kickboxer of all time, in October 2021 for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

After a tense back-and-forth matchup in the first round, Superbon pulled Petrosyan into his trap at the start of the second before launching the now-iconic right roundhouse kick that shut the lights off the Italian icon.

Superbon had an eerily similar victory more than a year later in his triumph over Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this month.

Just as he did against Petrosyan, Superbon was embroiled in a close battle against Ozcan in the first round. Seemingly baiting Ozcan to go into an uncontrolled pace, Superbon absorbed a flurry of strikes before launching a counter left high kick that plastered the Turkish star.

