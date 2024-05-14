Chatri Sityodtong compares Xiong Jing Nan’s truck-like power with Stamp’s technical brilliance ahead of ONE 168

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees a competitive match between Xiong Jing Nan and Stamp Fairtex in their all-champion title showdown later this year in the United States. He highlighted that both fighters boast certain facets of the game that should allow them to put up must-see performances come fight night.

Xiong will stake the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title long in her possession against the sport's atomweight queen Stamp at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6.

It is part of the stacked card being assembled for the event, which will be the second live on-ground event of the promotion on U.S. soil following its first successful foray in North America in May last year.

ONE 168 will emanate from the Ball Arena in Denver and will be available on U.S. primetime for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Chatri Sityodtong shared his thoughts on the Xiong-Stamp title clash, saying:

"So I can tell you that for people who trained with Jing Nan, Jing Nan's left hook and overhand right is like a truck, and the size difference."

The ONE executive added:

"At the same time. Stamp is a world-class striker with hundreds of Muay Thai fights. So I don't think she'll be afraid of that power cause she will be very technical about it."

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's interview below:

Xiong, 36, became ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion in January 2018 and has successfully defended the title seven times.

Stamp, 26, meanwhile, currently holds the women's atomweight MMA gold and the first ONE athlete to become a three-sport world champion, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are now available on Ticketmaster.

Chatri Sityodtong expects ONE 168 to also sell out

Chatri Sityodtong expects ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 to also sell out like ONE Championship's first-ever live on-ground event in the United States last year.

The promotion first played the U.S. in May last year for ONE Fight Night 10, which was held in front of a soldout 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

For ONE 168, which will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Sityodtong said they are expecting to receive the same reception, sharing to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview that even this early ticket sales have done well.

The ONE Chairman and CEO said:

"Yeah, you know, last year, we were also in Denver, but we were in the 1stBank Center which is about a 7,000-seater while the Ball Arena, I think is about a 20,000-seater, it's the home of the Denver Nuggets."

Chatri Sityodtong added:

"And we are right now, a little over half sold and we've spent zero on marketing. We still have four months to go. And I think, based on the way it's trending, we will sell out very soon in the near future."