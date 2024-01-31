Chatri Sityodtong confident ONE Championship will find “the Shohei Ohtani of martial arts” in Japan

Japan is the birthplace of several of the world’s most iconic martial arts, and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is confident that there’s one Japanese fighter who will be the next face of the country.

During the post-event press conference for ONE 165, Sityodtong suggested the promotion could discover a Japanese fighter who could achieve such lofty goals that they would have the same star power as Shohei Ohtani.

The two-time American League MVP is considered not just the best player of this era, but the pitcher is already in the conversation as one of the best baseball players of all time.

Despite Ohtani holding such a grand reputation, Sityodtong is confident ONE Championship will find a Japanese fighter who could one day enter the conversation as one of the greatest of all time.

Sityodtong said:

“I really believe, because of the Japanese history of martial arts and the culture that every kid in the country does Kendo, Aikido, Judo, it's you know, for 5-6 years I really believe that we will find in Japan the Shohei Ohtani of martial arts. It's just a question of searching high and low.”

ONE Championship has seen the arrival of iconic Japanese names enter through its doors such as Yushin Okami, Shinya Aoki, Hiroki Akimoto, and most recently three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa.

There’s no question that ONE Championship will discover a Japanese fighter who could transcend the sport, and only time will tell when that finally happens.

Chatri Sityodtong proud of ONE 165’s magical showing in Tokyo

ONE 165 was undoubtedly one of the best shows ONE Championship has put on so far. Chatri Sityodtong was proud of how the card played out inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Japanese legend Shinya Aoki displayed his iconic status with a first-round submission win over John Lineker, while Marat Grigorian practically closed his rivalry with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong with a third-round knockout win.

Kade Ruotolo retained the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against Tommy Langaker in the co-main event. ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 then closed the night with an absolute classic against Japanese icon Takeru.

During the same press conference, Sityodtong said:

“At ONE Championship, to all the Japanese fans, and fans around the world, this is what we do. We create magic, our viewers create magic. The very best of the best world championship fighters in every discipline. And what you saw was absolute magic of the highest level, if you will. We have the very best fighters on the planet in every discipline and you saw tonight incredible action in the highest level of martial arts. So I’m glad you Japanese fans got a treat and glad the whole world watched, 195 countries live, and this is what we do at ONE. We create magic. Our heroes create magic.”