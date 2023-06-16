Chatri Sityodtong confirms Superbon will face victor of Chingiz Allazov vs Marat Grigorian world title tiff

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn is set for a title shot in his next fight. ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong shared the news.

Superbon is next in line for the winner in the title clash in August between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and Armenian challenger Marat Grigorian.

The ONE executive told the South China Morning Post in an interview following ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video last week in Bangkok:

“100%. I've already decided Superbon will face the winner of Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian.” [5:20 onwards]

Superbon was the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion until Allazov took the title from him by way of an impressive knockout in the second round of their title showdown back in January.

He, however, came back with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, knocking out Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan with a nasty head kick in the second round of their featured fight.

Following his victory, Superbon expressed interest in taking on the winner between Allazov and Grigorian, who will collide at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

He did not have to wait for too long as before the day ended his wish was granted.

