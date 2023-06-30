Chatri Sityodtong couldn’t figure out Arjan Bhullar’s game plan against Anatoly Malykhin

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong was happy to see the ONE heavyweight unification bout finally go down last week. He, however, was perplexed on the strategy that Arjan Bhullar had.

‘Singh’ Bhullar lost his spot as division king after bowing to former interim world champion Anatoly Malykhin by technical knockout (punches) in the third round of their marquee title match at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok.

While the Indian-Canadian fighter had his moments against ‘Sladkiy,’ he never really got significant headway during the match.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following ONE Friday Fights 22, Chatri Sityodtong shared he was actually expecting more from the former champion, saying:

“I don't know. You know, I haven't talked to Arjan, you know, it could have been part of his original game plan, to exhaust Anatoly. I have no idea.”

Watch the interview below:

Despite falling short of his expectations, the ONE executive still praised the two fighters for providing a “good and fun fight” after their unification bout was postponed a number of times previously

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Arjan Bhullar was outdueled by Anatoly Malykhin, who showcased his striking power with a lot of effectiveness throughout.

The former division king’s celebrated wrestling prowess was nowhere to be seen as his opponent was ahead of him every step of the way.

Arjan Bhullar became world champion in May 2021. He did not compete after that until last week against Anatoly Malykhn.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

