Chatri Sityodtong on why Demetrious Johnson is the GOAT: “Nobody has done what DJ has done”

Demetrious Johnson defended his flyweight strap with another majestic performance inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado last week, further securing his spot atop the MMA GOAT mountain.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete dished out a disciplined performance across their 25-minute trilogy showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10, locking and tagging Adriano Moraes with heavy strikes in the clinch department.

After five rounds of battle, ‘Mighty Mouse’ left no doubt in the eyes of the judges that he was deserving of the victory that maintained his status as the ONE flyweight world champion.

While talks about his retirement stole the limelight away from his emphatic win, there was also a debate on where this places him among the GOATs of MMA.

The man himself has often played down talks about him being the best in the business, but ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had his own point of view.

The lifelong martial artist believes Demetrious Johnson is in a category of his own when the GOAT label and MMA are thrown into the mix.

Speaking to the press during the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Chatri Sityodtong said:

“Nobody has done what DJ has done. Full stop. That to me is legacy. That to me is GOAT material.”

Demetrious Johnson’s dominance in North America and Asia is something that has been unmatched by any athletes – past and present – in the sport.

After becoming a multiple-time MMA world champion in the United States, Johnson embarked on a new mission with ONE Championship in October 2018.

Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has earned five MMA wins inside the Circle, including two victories in world title fights. His only loss came to Moraes when the pair locked horns for the first time in April 2021.

