Chatri Sityodtong elated to make Rodtang vs. Superlek megafight finally happen

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong is relieved and excited that the long-awaited showdown between Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is finally going down next week.

The two top Muay Thai strikers will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Rodtang will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek, the concurrent No. 1 Muay Thai contender and reigning kickboxing king in the division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong shared that setting up the marquee clash between ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’ did not come easy, but it was a fight that had to be made.

The ONE executive said:

“It's really hard to get two of the very best of their era together and actually compete, you know, and it's for high stakes. Obviously, just two of the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai strikers in the world. And so the whole world is above right now, the whole Muay Thai community around the world.”

Check out the interview below:

26-year-old Rodtang will be making his sixth defense of the world title he seized in August 2019 over former divisional king Jonathan Haggerty.

He was last in action back in May at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares with an elbow to the jaw in the second round.

For his impressive winning performance, Rodtang was awarded with a hefty $100,000 performance bonus by Sityodtong.

Superlek, 27, for his part, has been a busy fighter of late. Heading into ONE Friday Fights 34, he has had four fights already this year, which he all won. The most recent of his fights was in July, when he defeated Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in the second round.

A win over Rodtang will put Superlek in an elite company of double ONE world champions.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.