Chatri Sityodtong hints ONE Championship will deliver ‘mega card’ in a new country this year

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that the organization will venture into the uncharted territory before the end of the year.

Following a successful debut show in North America with ONE Fight Night 10, the lifelong martial artist hopes to continue strengthening ONE’s global dominance with another bill, which he describes as a ‘mega card’.

In an interview earlier this month, the ONE head honcho teased this idea to the South China Morning Post.

“We will have our next big numbered event later this year, which will be an unbelievable card," said Sityodtong. "We're already working on it. And it's going to be a new country, a new first for us. And it's some mega card.” [12:45 onwards]

When it comes to delivering an entertaining night of martial arts action, none can do it better than ONE Championship.

The organization’s U.S. debut show, ONE Fight Night 10, at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on Friday, May 5, sold out months in advance.

Needless to say, the card – headlined by the Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes flyweight world title trilogy – lived up to its hype through various disciplines of martial arts.

Stars such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jackie Buntan, and Zebaztian Kadestam produced statement knockouts.

'Super' Sage Northcutt, who returned on the bill following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, sealed his comeback win with a 39-second submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba.

Meanwhile, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci delivered a rear-naked choke against Osamah Almarwai to defend his gold.

North American fans eager to watch ONE Championship’s debut show on North American soil can do so via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

