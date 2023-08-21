Chatri Sityodtong impressed by Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘dedication and commitment’ to martial arts

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has spent years alongside some of the best and biggest names in martial arts history. As a result, the lifelong martial artist has also obtained an eye for recognizing talent within the realm.

A name within the domain that has impressed him as of late is Mark Zuckerberg. The Meta founder's name has been involved in a hypothetical battle versus SpaceX and Tesla establisher Elon Musk.

Chatri Sityodtong is certain there’s no debating about who triumphs in that battle of the billionaires should it turn into reality soon.

The Black Belt Hall of Famer points to Zuckerberg’s zeal and devotion as one of the reasons why he has been impressed with the 39-year-old.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt said:

“As a brown belt under Renzo Gracie, I was genuinely very impressed with the whole setup but also with Mark’s dedication and commitment to martial arts.”

Not only has Chatri Sityodtong seen the Meta founder’s progression from afar, but he has shared the mats to know just how skilled he is in his game.

Already a blue belt, Zuckerberg has won medals competing in local jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Apart from that, the Meta founder has also spent a couple of sessions upping his arsenal alongside ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Like Sityodtong, 'Darth Rigatoni' believes that the American entrepreneur has gained martial arts knowledge at a rapid pace.

The ONE Championship athlete, who returns against Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, even shares the same sentiments with the ONE head honcho on who will win the hotly-anticipated clash between Zuckerberg and Musk as it gains more traction.