Chatri Sityodtong: Jonathan Di Bella-Prajanchai showdown booked again for June 28

Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will face off on June 28 for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed this during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA yesterday.

The Canadian-Italian and Thai megastar were scheduled to throw down in the iconic venue at ONE Friday Fights 58 this past April. Unfortunately, the fight fell apart on the scales when Di Bella failed to pass hydration and ultimately decided to withdraw from the contest.

Despite the setback, both parties remained eager to test one another's world-class skill set. And with a date now confirmed, the global fanbase can expect them to be at their 100 percent to deliver a striking clinic when they meet on what Sityodtong describes as a "tentpole" ONE Friday Fights showcase at the end of Q2 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ONE head honcho told Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin:

"Yeah, that [Jonathan Di Bella vs Prajanchai] has been booked for June 28. You know, how we have every, once a quarter, we have a big tentpole version of ONE Friday Fights. So the next tentpole, big card, is on June 28."

Alongside a five-round scrap between Jonathan Di Bella and the ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion, Prajanchai, Sityodtong promises that the Mecca of Muay Thai spectacle, which will close out the second quarter of the year, will be filled with more fierce encounters as the date draws near.

He continued:

"The next big Lumpinee tentpole event is a sick banger of a card. Banger. That stadium is going to be loud, loud, loud. So yeah, Prajanchai and Jonathan will be on that."

Jonathan Di Bella out to ruin Prajanchai's two-sport dream on June 28

Jonathan Di Bella's reign as the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion may have been cut short outside the Circle, but the Canadian-Italian will use that setback to spur him toward his mission of reclaiming what was once his.

The 27-year-old has maintained his unbeaten record through two epic displays against Danial Williams and Zhang Peimian, and you can be sure that he'll be dialed in for another majestic display once his bout against Prajanchai is finalized.

On the Thai's end, he wants nothing more than a chance to become a two-sport ONE world champion. However, he will need to bring his A-Game if he wants to stand any chance of handing Di Bella a first career defeat.

