Chatri Sityodtong marvels at Superbon’s "high-level" head kick finish of Tayfun Ozcan

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was left in awe by Superbon Singha Mawynn’s immaculate technique that led to the best finish of ONE Fight Night 11 last weekend.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion silenced his doubters with a brilliant head kick heard all around the world against the tough Tayfun Ozcan.

After receiving the Turkish standout’s best punch combinations, Superbon casually took a step back and unleashed a picture-perfect left counter head kick off his lead leg.

‘Turbine’ went stiff upon impact, as the entire Lumpinee Stadium went into a state of pandemonium.

Post-fight, Sityodtong broke down the Thai megastar’s latest highlight reel entry and said it was a testament to Superbon's virtuosic talents.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“That's a very, very high-level, very difficult move to do. Especially, off his left kick, off his left side to do that. The technical difficulty of pulling that kind of kick is a 10/10. Not many people can do that in close range, in punching range, and throw a head kick while they're getting punched. And yet when the ending of the combination, the kicks are already in the air.”

Sityodtong, of course, is a lifelong martial artist himself and has a deep understanding of ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

Superbon, meanwhile, is no stranger to producing thrilling head kick knockouts, as he used a similar tactic to end all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan’s reign of terror with one brutal blow.

The 32-year-old truly has mastered the intricacies of striking, as he was able to generate such a powerful kick without much wind-up.

Ozcan never saw it coming and paid dearly with his consciousness.

Relieve Superbon’s frightening KO victory by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 11. The entire card is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

