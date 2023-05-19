Chatri Sityodtong names the four ‘greatest strikers on the planet’

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong is bullish when he says that the promotion has the best martial artists in the game, including some of the greatest strikers on the planet.

Speaking during the post-event press conference for their historic first live on-ground show in the United States earlier this month, the ONE executive said that they have the best knockout artists in tow, capable of electrifying performances.

Chatri Sityodtong cited reigning ONE Muay Thai champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon (flyweight) and Jonathan Haggerty (bantamweight) as well bantamweight Muay Thai title contenders Nong-O Hama and Liam Harrision as among them.

He highlighted the fact that any fight involving the four strikers is bound to provide a great show.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“Obviously, those four names [Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison, Nong-O Hama] are the greatest strikers on the planet, pound for pound, no ifs or buts. I think all those fights are going to end in a KO, so it’s going to be electrifying for the fans.”

Rodtang was part of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which was the promotion’s first live U.S. show on-ground that went down on May 5th in Denver, Colorado. He knocked out Mexican, Edgar Tabares, in the second round with a solid elbow to the jaw to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

British striker Haggerty, meanwhile, seized the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title strap from longtime champion Nong-O by way of an impressive first-round KO in April.

Harrison, for his part, is currently recuperating from knee injury but is one of the most lethal fighters in his division.

To further solidify its roster of top strikers, ONE Championship recently signed multiple-time K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa of Japan.

