Chatri Sityodtong names who inspired him the most at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship’s on-ground debut show in the U.S. was packed to the brim with a series of highlight-reel moments and fascinating storylines. But per ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Sage Northcutt’s performance inspired him more than anyone.

Northcutt returned at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5, after a four-year spell on the sidelines following a horrific ending to his ONE Championship debut at ONE: Enter The Dragon in May 2019.

During that setback, the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha male athlete had to contend with surgeries and a global pandemic.

But he navigated his way out of that troublesome period with much success, as he wrapped up his lightweight showdown against Ahmed Mujtaba with a stunning heel hook at the 39-second mark of their showdown at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Chatri Sityodtong wasn’t just pleased with the manner of ‘Super’ Sage’s win – given the American’s grueling road to recovery. As a matter of fact, the lifelong martial artist believes moments like that can be a source of inspiration to the next generation of superstars.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 10 Post-Event Press Conference, the self-made entrepreneur shared his views on why Northcutt’s win was, by far, the most inspirational of the lot:

“I’d have to say Sage [Northcutt], his comeback story. That’s the thing, in the home of martial arts, we really want to be a platform to inspire everyone. To dream more, do more, and be more in life.”

Chatri Sityodtong added:

“I know it sounds corny, but that’s truly, what I believe in my heart that these are superheroes. Their journeys, their [overcoming] adversity, can inspire anybody. There are a lot of things I want to do with this platform, with our superheroes. To answer your question, it’s definitely Sage. He definitely had the hardest journey back.”

Watch the full interview here:

Fans in North America can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

