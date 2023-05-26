Chatri Sityodtong on ONE Championship’s elite roster compared to others: “It’s not even close.”

By now, people have a good grasp on how impactful ONE Championship’s athlete roster is, with its incredible martial arts talent. But the promotion’s chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, is quick to remind everyone the level of competition at ONE is much higher than anywhere else, which is hard to fathom for casual fans.

At the post-event press conference of the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado, Sityodtong addressed the media and talked about the fantastic world champions on the ONE Championship roster.

The Thai-Japanese billionaire entrepreneur said:

“Here’s the thing, our entire roster is filled this way. We literally have close to 200 athletes that have won world titles across multiple disciplines, before joining ONE, who are in their prime.”

Those world champions were on full display at ONE Fight Night 10, as the sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center could appreciate. ONE absolutely blew the roof off the arena with exciting finishes and compelling matchups.

Sityodtong says fans cannot get this kind of action, from this level of talent, in any other promotion. ONE Championship is the place to be, he added:

“If you just line up the top three global organizations, and you line up how many titles their athletes won prior to joining the organization. Ours by far, it’s not even close.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video via replay with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes