Chatri Sityodtong optimistic more cross-promotion trades in MMA will happen in the future

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong is open to cross-promotion trades in mixed martial arts and is optimistic that more of such would take place in the future.

The promotion was involved in a high-profile trade with the UFC in 2018, when ONE sent former welterweight world champion Ben Askren to the UFC in exchange for flyweight great Demetrious Johnson.

The deal turned out well for ONE as ‘Mighty Mouse’ has become one of the noted faces of the organization since coming on board while elevating the competition in the flyweight division. He is currently the reigning ONE flyweight world champion.

Chatri Sityodtong shared that it is the same result that they want to achieve if ever they engage in another cross-promotion trade, something the ONE executive said their counterparts from other organizations would want as well.

He told in a recent interview session on Just Scrap Radio on BJPenn.com:

“I think all the major global players, ONE, UFC, and Bellator, are very strategic about their roster, right? So, I think it'll happen in the future again, but I don't know how often.”

Check out Chatri Sityodtong’s interview below:

Demetrious Johnson recently headlined ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which was played to a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

There he successfully defended the ONE flyweight world title, beating rival Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in their trilogy title fight.

Ben Askren, for his part, impressed in his UFC debut in March 2019, defeating Robbie Lawler by technical submission in the opening round. He was also a fan favorite early on in the UFC with his engaging back-and-forth with opponents.