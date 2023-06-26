Chatri Sityodtong reveals Giorgio Petrosyan wanted to retire after losing to Superbon 

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong shared that former featherweight kickboxing world grand prix champion Giorgio Petrosyan is still reeling from his last defeat and is even contemplating retirement.

The 37-year-old kickboxing legend was knocked out by Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn in the second round of their clash for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in October 2021.

Giorgio Petrosyan was on the receiving end of a devastating head kick from Superbon just 20 seconds into the second round, from which he instantly hit the mat and had the lights completely knocked out of him after.

‘The Doctor’ has not competed in ONE Championship since.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after ONE Fight NIght 11 on Prime Video earlier this month, Chatri Sityodtong said he had communicated with Giorgio Petrosyan, who, he said, expressed his intention to retire.

The ONE executive said:

“He told me, 'Chatri, I want to retire.' That was literally what Giorgio said to me two days ago. Two days ago, he said, 'Chatri, I'm going to retire.' And that was very shocking to me. I said, 'Hey, man, take some more time off.' Because physically, he's still very, very good. But he literally wrote to me, he's like, 'I don't think I can compete with the best in the world anymore.' It's very sad.”

Watch the interview below:

Prior to the KO loss to Superbon, Giorgio Petrosyan of Italy was undefeated in six fights against top fighters in the division.

In October 2019, he defeated Algerian-French fighter Samy Sana by unanimous decision to be crowned ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix champion.

Petrosyan signed with ONE Championship in 2018 after winning multiple kickboxing world titles in various promotions, including Glory and K-1. He made his ONE debut against Thai Jo Nattawut, winning by unanimous decision.

Poll : 0 votes