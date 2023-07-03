Chatri Sityodtong reveals why ONE Championship gives $50,000 bonuses on the spot

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong said it is important for the organization to show its appreciation for great performances of athletes and they want the fans to be part of that.

Awarding $50,000 performance bonuses on the spot during fight nights is one way they are showing their gratitude, the ONE Championship executive said.

Chatri Sityodtong shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post following ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok.

He said:

“We try to do it by meritocracy. And we do it on the spot because we do want the fans to be part of this experience.”

In giving away the performance bonuses, among the things being accounted for by ONE Championship are the amazing skills displayed by an athlete and how phenomenal and exciting the finish is.

Quite a lot of athletes have earned $50,000 performance bonuses throughout the years, with some even getting them multiple times.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, three fighters came away with the well-deserved incentive from Chatri Sityodtong.

Leading the winner’s roll was now-undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin. ‘Sladkiy’ shed the “interim” label from his title by unifying the heavyweight belts with a third-round technical knockout (punches) victory over former division king Arjan Bhullar.

The win also made the Russian juggernaut a certified double ONE world champion as he also holds the light heavyweight world title.

Another recipient was Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who won the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title by knocking out veteran fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the second round of their marquee match.

He is now set for a unification bout with reigning division champion Joseph Lasiri of Italy.

Also going away with a performance bonus was Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9, who chopped down towering opponent Nabil Anane in the opening round of their flyweight Muay Thai clash.

‘The Kicking Machine,’ with the win, further solidified his hold of the No. 1-ranked contender spot in the division. Concurrently he is the weight class’ kickboxing king.

