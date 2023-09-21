Chatri Sityodtong reveals ONE Friday Fights 34 sold out weeks in advance

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was happy and excited to share that weeks in advance, tickets for ONE Friday Fights 34 were already sold out.

The latest edition of the ONE Friday Fights series goes down on September 22 in Bangkok. It is now headlined by the catchweight (140 lbs) Muay Thai showdown between Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The marquee showdown was supposed to be a world title fight for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold but during the weigh-in Superlek came in five pounds heavier. That left the match rendered as a non-title bout.

In accepting the catchweight match, ‘The Iron Man’ said that he still wanted to face ‘The Kicking Machine’ and show to everyone that he is still the best in his lane.

At the virtual press conference for ONE Friday Fights 34, Chatri Sityodtong said the tickets for the event flew out fast and if one is to buy them now the price could be a lot higher than that of several weeks ago.

The ONE executive said:

“I just wish that this was a lot bigger because you know we were sold out weeks ago and we could’ve easily have sold out a 20,000-seater for this event based on the demand.”

“You can see people scalping tickets 4, 5, 10x the price out there right now. If you want to buy a ticket right now, I think the pricing out there is 10 times more than the face value that you bought it for a few weeks ago.”

Check out the press conference below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 marks the return of Rodtang, four months since he was last in action in the United States, where he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round to successfully defend his world title.

Superlek, for his part, is making a short turnaround, having last fought and won in July. The fight at hand is the ONE flyweight kickboxing champion’s fifth for this year alone.

Apart from the Rodtang-Superlek clash, ONE Friday Fights 34 features 10 other matches of top-quality Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed martial arts action.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.