Two-division ONE world champion Anatoliy Malykhin is making a habit out of cashing in those hefty performance bonus cheques from ONE Championship.

The Russian juggernaut has been knocking out everyone in his path, and ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has gladly rewarded his efforts with cash incentives.

Back in ONE: Bad Blood last year, Malykhin collected a massive $100,000 bounty after putting Kiril Grishenko to sleep to become the interim heavyweight world champion.

‘Sladkiy’ collected his second double bonus a few months later, taking away Reinier de Ridder’s undefeated record and ONE light heavyweight gold strap with a ferocious finish at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Malykhin then secured his third straight performance bonus last month at ONE Friday Fights 22, pocketing $50,000 when he unified the heavyweight belts by dismantling heated rival Arjan Bhullar.

While receiving those bonuses has been a regular thing for Anatoliy Malykhin, he’s always gracious every single time. The 35-year-old even hops out of the Circle during his post-fight interviews to personally thank Sityodtong for his generosity.

In the aftermath of Malykhin’s latest monumental victory, the ONE head honcho talked about the double champ’s attitude of gratitude to the South China Morning Post:

“Anatoly is making a lot of money and the feat doesn't change it. But he's still very grateful because in the moment of victory we are able to give it to him.”

Aside from Anatoliy Malykhin, ONE Championship regularly rewards each fighter who goes above and beyond to entertain the fans by handing out extra cash.

In fact, Mitch Chilson’s bonus-awarding spiels during interviews have become quite the spectacle in itself.

Check out the three fighters who received $50,000 bonuses at ONE Friday Fights 22. The whole event is available for replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong’s full OFF22 interview with SCMP MMA here:

Poll : 0 votes