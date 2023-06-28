Chatri Sityodtong says atmosphere at ONE Friday Fights 22 was ‘electric’

ONE Championship’s weekly series at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Friday Fights, has long been one of the most exciting events to watch as a martial arts fan. But the 22nd iteration last week was something truly special, according to chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The Thai-Japanese entrepreneur knows that, judging by what he saw with his own two eyes, ONE Friday Fights 22 was the best so far at the historic venue.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said:

“The stadium was electric. The fights were electric and, you know, they say it takes an entire village to raise a baby or something like that. I know that sounds like a huge exaggeration, but if you ask anybody who’s in the stadium or watched on TV, I promise you we have broken records.”

Catch the interview below:

That’s because the card was loaded from top to bottom, featuring compelling bouts with intense action and drama.

The main event saw the highly anticipated clash between Russia’s Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin and India’s Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar to determine the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion. After many postponements, it took nearly two years to make this fight. But it finally came together in Bangkok.

The co-main event saw a ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion crowned in Thailand’s very own Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who defeated the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to capture the gold.

In addition, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 saw action against 6-foot-2 teenage sensation Nabil Anane.

Needless to say, it was definitely a star-studded cast, and the atmosphere was indeed “electric.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 22 via replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

