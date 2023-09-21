Chatri Sityodtong says the entire Muay Thai community wants to see Rodtang vs. Superlek

ONE Championship CEO believes Rodtang vs. Superlek will be the biggest Muay Thai fight in the history of the sport and perhaps even the most watched fight of all time.

ONE Fight Night 34 will be a history-making moment for the promotion as two of the greatest strikers in the art of eight limbs square off in a long-awaited batlle for the ultimate bragging rights. Speaking about Friday’s can’t-miss catchweight Muay Thai bout (140 lbs.), ONE founder Chatri Sityodtong believes that with the reach they have, Rodtang and Superlek will deliver the biggest fight of all time in the history of Muay Thai.

Not just in Thailand, but around the globe.

Sityodtong said the following during his appearance at the ONE Friday Fights 34 pre-fight press event:

“Very very few people knew about Muay Thai outside of Thailand. Today not only do we have Superlek and Rodtang the biggest fight in 50 years. Everybody in the Muay Thai community wants to see it in Thailand. Actually, the entire country wants to see. We have the truly global broadcast live reach, 190 countries around the world with ONE,”

“ONE’s always had a huge brand around the world, huge fans, and this will be by far the most watched Muay Thai event in history on the planet, but also the most watched [Muay Thai] fight in history on the planet."

“So from the perspective of Thailand, from the perspective of Muay Thai, this is literally the biggest moment in the history of the country when it relates to sport.”

Who comes out on top when Rodtang finally shares the ring with reigning flyweight kickboxing king, Superlek? Share your predictions in the comments section below and be sure to tune in this Friday live and for free.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.