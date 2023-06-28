Chatri Sityodtong says Giorgio Petrosyan capable of return after devastating loss to Superbon

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Giorgio Petrosyan has the strength to come back from his devastating 2021 knockout loss at the hands of Thai sensation Superbon Singha Mawynn.

If we’re being technical, it was the feet of Superbon that put away Petrosyan in their ONE world title clash nearly two years ago. Nonetheless, the knockout loss against Superbon has had a lasting effect on Petrosyan, putting the 104-win veteran on the brink of retirement.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press event, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong insisted that Giorgio Petrosyan has what it takes to overcome adversity, something he has done his entire life. However, he also recognizes that ‘The Doctor’ is struggling to mentally move on from the brutal knockout and is uncertain if he ever truly will:

“I said, hey, look, you have your whole life. You've gone through tons of adversity. When you were a kid, you were sleeping in the Milan train station,” Sityodtong said. “You can definitely come back from this. So again, it may take more time, or I just don't know. But he's definitely not in a good mental place. I don't know. He fought like 18 months ago, something like that. A long time ago.”

Watch the full interview below:

Giorgio Petrosyan made his promotional debut in 2018 and scored six straight wins, which included a unanimous decision win over Samy Sana to become the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion.

Two years removed from his WGP victory, ‘The Doctor’ stepped inside the circle with Superbon and suffered one of the most brutal head-kick KOs in ONE Championship history.

Since then, Petrosyan has seemingly retired from the sport, but fans, fellow fighters, and Sityodtong are still holding out hope that ‘The Doctor’ can find the confidence to make a comeback someday.

Meanwhile, Superbon is still delivering highlight-reel knockouts, scoring a stunning second-round KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this month.

