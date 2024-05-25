Chatri Sityodtong says it’s “mind-boggling” that September’s ONE 168: Denver card is already nearly sold out

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has a handful of massive events in the pipeline. The Thai-Japanese entrepreneur says that while ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video is fast approaching this June, ONE 168: Denver is already nearly sold out.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on MMA Fighting, Sityodtong laid out the details. He said:

"We haven’t even announced our card, but we have such a stacked card for Denver, 100 percent the event is going to sell out. With zero marketing, we’re more than half sold out, which is mind-boggling to me."

Sityodtong added:

"It’s a 20,000-seat arena where the world-champion Denver Nuggets play. It’s a full blown NBA stadium. We’ve done zero marketing, All we’ve done is announce that we’re coming and put a ticket link up and a couple of fights and it’s more than half sold out already. So I think four months to go, we’ll probably sell out with several weeks to go just like we did for our last Denver event. We’re very excited."

ONE 168 is expected to be stacked with the promotion's biggest stars, and a few fights have already been announced.

Fans will surely not want to miss what ONE Championship has in store later this year.

ONE 168: Denver is a can't-miss for fans of elite martial arts

ONE Championship prides itself in having the absolute best of the best on its roster, and fans can be sure that they will get just that at ONE 168: Denver later this year.

ONE 168: Denver will go down at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, September 6th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Some of the bouts announced already include a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown between reigning champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Fans can also look forward to a ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship bout between divisional kingpin Kade Ruotolo and flyweight titleholder Mikey Musumeci.