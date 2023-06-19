Chatri Sityodtong says Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker showed the highest level of submission grappling

Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker are two Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists who are just incapable of putting on a slow-paced match.

Such was the case when the two battled in a thrilling match at ONE Fight Night 11, with Ruotolo ultimately retaining the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title earlier this month.

Although the match did not end in a submission finish, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said Ruotolo and Langaker showed the absolute best of what a submission grappling bout could look like.

Sityodtong pointed out that neither Ruotolo nor Langaker tried to stall and just wait for the clock to run out. Instead, the two grapplers continued to push the pace and tried to secure that highlight reel submission.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said:

“Kade was obviously the more aggressive with his submission attempts and passing attempts and initiating action and whatnot. Tommy did a phenomenal job, and not to take anything away from Tommy. They both had, I think, a couple of catches or near catches, and the pace was very, very high.”

He added:

“So what you saw right there was submission grappling at the very, very highest levels in the world. Super technical. Both athletes came to finish, they came to win. No one was stalling.”

Ruotolo and Langaker were aggressive from the opening bell with the Norwegian challenger getting the first submission catch of the bout when he secured a tight heel hook.

After escaping the hold, Ruotolo went back to pushing the action and managed to isolate Langaker’s left leg for an Estima lock to level the submission catches at 1-1.

Ultimately, Ruotolo’s overall aggressiveness proved to be the deciding factor in getting the unanimous decision win.

Watch Sityodtong's entire interview below:

