Chatri Sityodtong says ONE is close to announcing venue, headliners for its four U.S. events next year

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that information regarding the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the United States will be released within the next month.

On May 5, ONE made its long-awaited debut in North America, invading the 1stBank Center in Denver Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event was a star-studded night of action all capped off by a ONE flyweight world championship trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

Needless to say, the event was incredibly successful, both in terms of attendance and viewership. As a result, the promotion will be headed back to the mainland in 2024 with four mega-sized events. At this time, we don’t know much more, but in an interview with Sports Illustrated, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that more details will be released soon.

“In the next month, we’ll be announcing venues, dates, and possibly even headline bouts,” says Sityodtong. “We’re finalizing everything, and we’re looking forward to announcing it.”

ONE Fight Night 10 featured a who’s who of combat sports royalty, including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who sent the crowd into a frenzy following his stunning second-round KO of Edgar Tabares.

Speaking of second-round knockouts, Stamp Fairtex scored one of her own, finishing Alyse Anderson with a vicious body kick to earn her third-straight victory inside the Circle. With the win, Stamp is set to square off with No. 2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September with the interim ONE atomweight world title up for grabs.

And of course, you can’t mention ONE Fight Night 10 without addressing the epic return of photogenic superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt. The Texas native returned following a three-year-long layoff and earned a 39-second submission against Ahmed Mujtaba.

Who would you like to see compete when ONE Championship heads back to the United States in 2024?