Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Friday Fights’ ratings have ‘exploded’ in Thailand

ONE Championship’s ONE Friday Fights series inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has been a smashing success for the promotion according to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Beginning in January 2023, the promotion began airing weekly events inside Bangkok’s ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’, featuring some of the region’s best up-and-coming strikes in addition to some of the biggest names in all of combat sports. The events have quickly become synonymous with hard-hitting fast-paced action and the ratings have seemingly reflected that.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Chatri Sityodtong revealed that the weekly series has broken multiple viewership records in Thailand and continues to exceed all expectations:

“The TV ratings and the fandom it's just exploded. Our numbers have just exploded on on every metric we judge fan engagement fan viewership numbers, you know, average time spent. The number of fans, obviously, our TV rings, minute by minute, every single thing we've broken record after record of record in the history of Thailand.”

Last month, the promotion delivered its biggest ONE Friday Fights card yet, featuring a long-awaited heavyweight world title unification clash between Arjan Bhullar and two-division champion Anatoly Malykhin. In the end, it took the Russian juggernaut three rounds to dispatch Bhullar, turning his interim title into undisputed gold.

The event also featured the return of Thai fan favorite Superlek Kiatmoo9. ‘The Kicking Machine’ stunned onlookers inside the iconic venue by scoring a spectacular first-round knockout against promotional newcomer Nabil Anane in a Muay Thai showdown.

ONE Friday Fights airs every Friday live and for free on ONE Championship YouTube channel.

