Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Friday Fights is ‘the most exciting combat sports product’

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong highly regards the organization’s weekly voyage at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Friday Fights.

The Muay Thai-heavy card, introduced to combat sports fans at the start of the year, has provided another massive platform for some of the best stars to showcase their talent to a worldwide audience.

World titles have been decided, while up-and-coming talents have been discovered in 21 weekly installments thus far. In addition, several athletes punched their tickets to an opportunity to compete on the biggest stage of the organization.

As ONE Friday Fights 22 fast approaches, Chatri Sityodtong had this to say about the spectacle during a ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with South China Morning Post.

The lifelong martial artist said:

“Yeah, I mean. I don't know if you've been catching the ONE Friday Fights, but I don't know. I might be biased. But I think that is currently the most exciting combat sports product on the planet.”

Watch the full interview here:

The next card will feature a plethora of big names, with the international section headlined by the hotly anticipated heavyweight world title showdown between divisional king Arjan Bhullar and interim champ Anatoly Malykhin.

In the final bout of the evening, Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will contest for the interim strawweight Muay Thai world championship in a five-round affair.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will emanate live and free from the iconic venue in the Thai capital on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page this June 23.

