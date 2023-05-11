Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Friday Fights in the US "100 percent" possible

ONE Fight Night 10 was a huge landmark event for ONE Championship and the promotion’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong .

After spending time in the US following his graduation and during the starting years of his career, the self-made entrepreneur was able to bring the promotion he built in 2011 to the United States for the first time.

Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ONE treated the US fans to a whole new experience, with high-level MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling all taking place inside the same circle.

Following the eventful night of martial arts action that delivered great fights and highlight-reel moments, talk immediately began about when the promotion will return to American soil, including the possibility of treating the American fans to an on-ground ONE Friday Fights bill.

During his post-event press conference, Chatri Sityodtong was asked whether fans will be able to see ONE Friday Fights hosted in the United States after ONE's successful card on Prime Video.

The lifelong martial artist responded:

“Anything is possible. 100 percent, anything is possible right now. I think this event was an overwhelming success. Just look at the viewership metrics, look at the trending, social metrics, look at the stadium, the fact that we sold out weeks in advance. I think when we put out the ticket link, when we first announced the event, within 10 days we were 70 percent sold out with zero marketing.”

It’s been a busy year for ONE Championship on all fronts.

Apart from their monthly ONE Fight Night cards, the Singapore-based outfit’s ONE Friday Fights, hosted every Friday from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, has been a major success.

These events have delivered incredible action each week from bell to bell, and would certainly provide the American audience with more positive talking points as they wait for another barnburner bill on home soil.

