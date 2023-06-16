Chatri Sityodtong says plenty of ‘unbelievable talent’ ready to challenge Regian Eersel

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel might not wait that long for his next world title challenger.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said there are already plenty of fighters who want to take a shot at the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following ONE Fight Night 11, Sityodtong said the promotion has already kicked off the process of finding Eersel’s next challenger.

“Again, the number of talent, unbelievable talent out there is enormous. It's step-by-step and Regian will have his hands full very quickly.”

Eersel has looked virtually unstoppable during his 10-fight run in ONE Championship. The Surinamese star is 10-0 in the promotion, 8-0 in his world title fights, and 6-0 in his world title defenses.

‘The Immortal’ had, arguably, the best world title defense of his ONE Championship tenure when he faced Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Eersel was as cool as ever before ending Menshikov’s night with a potent left hook to the temple that knocked out the Russian slugger 46 seconds into the first round.

The win marked Eersel’s second straight defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

As for his other belt, Eersel began his reign with the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in May 2019 when he beat Dutch legend Nieky Holzken via unanimous decision.

Eersel would defend his kickboxing throne four straight times against Holzken, Mustapha Haida, Islam Murtazev, and Arian Sadikovic before reaching double-champion status.

In October 2022, the 6-foot-2 striker outclassed Sinsamut Klinmee to become the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

Poll : 0 votes