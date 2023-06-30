Chatri Sityodtong says he respects Joseph Lasiri’s career redemption: “I love that story”

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong recognizes the work put in by reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri to be where he is now.

The ONE executive, in particular, cited how ‘The Hurricane’ rose from his early struggles with the promotion to become a real champion.

Chatri Sityodtong shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview that what Joseph Lasiri has done is something he truly respects and should be emulated by other athletes.

He said:

“I respect Lasiri. That's why when we gave him the opportunity to move up in weight class against Rodtang. I mean, it's because we respect him, you know, he had a rough start in ONE and he became a real champion. I love that story. And he's a very good fighter.”

Watch the interview below:

Joseph Lasiri made his ONE debut in January 2018 but did not get his first win until his fifth outing in March the following year against Japanese Hiroki Akimoto by majority decision.

He continued to battle until he realized his world title goals by seizing the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title from Prajanchai PK Saenchai by third-round technical knockout in May 2022.

The Italian-Moroccan champion targeted to be a double ONE world champion in November last year by going after Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon and his flyweight Muay Thai gold.

Joseph Lasiri, however, fell short in his quest, bowing to ‘The Iron Man’ by unanimous decision.

Now ‘The Hurricane’ is set for a unification bout for the strawweight Muay Thai belt against familiar foe Prajanchai, who became interim world champion last week at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok.

Prajanchai knocked out fellow former division king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the second round of their showdown for the interim belt at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 23.

