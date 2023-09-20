Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang vs. Superlek will crown the best pound-for-pound fighter ‘in the striking arts’

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the scheduled title clash between champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 this week will settle once and for all the debate on who the best striker is on the planet.

The two Thai superstars collide at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok, where Rodtang will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. The marquee showdown happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will feature fighters widely considered as pound-for-pound the best in the striking arts.

During the virtual press conference for ONE Friday Fights 34, Sityodtong moved to highlight this and the significance of the title clash, saying:

“I said for sure, Rodtang and Superlek are the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet of any martial arts style standing up, of any striking art.

“For sure they are amongst the pound-for-pound greats and I do believe the winner of this fight will determine the pound-for-pound great in the striking arts full stop.”

See the presser below:

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang will defend the world title he won in 2019 for the sixth time. ‘The Iron Man’ has made it known that holding on to the championship belt he has is something he takes special pride in and will do everything he can to successfully defend it.

He was last in action in May in the United States, where he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round of their title clash. The impressive win also earned him a $100,000 performance bonus from Sityodtong.

Superlek, for his part, is seeking to become a two-sport ONE world champion in his upcoming fight. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and the No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division.

He has had four fights in 2023 alone, which he won all convincingly. The most recent of his victories came in July over Russian Tagir Khalilov by way of technical knockout in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai match.

