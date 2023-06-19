Chatri Sityodtong says Ruotolo brothers will make a remarkable transition to MMA

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the Ruotolo twins, Kade and Tye, are once-in-a-lifetime combat sports athletes.

So much so, that the Singapore-based promotion’s head honcho has no doubt that they can achieve the same level of greatness they have in the grappling once they transition to mixed martial arts.

In the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this month, where Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker, Sityodtong confidently proclaimed that the Atos standouts will shine in MMA.

He told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“For sure. I think the world wants to see it. We're very intrigued. The thing about the Ruotolo brothers is, they're both very talented, they're pure athletes. If you just look at their balance, explosiveness, their speed, their cardio. They could have chosen any sport, they would have been the best in the world. I truly believe that. They happen to love jiujitsu, and they have loved fighting. I do think they're going to make remarkable transitions in MMA.”

The Ruotolos terrorized the Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene at a young age and caught the eye of Sityodtong. The ONE executive recognized the massive potential of the duo and viewed them as the face of BJJ and submission grappling for years to come.

Kade and Tye, meanwhile, were also enticed by the possibility of competing in multiple combat sports disciplines under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

It seems the time for their long-awaited transition has finally come, for Kade, at least. The lightweight submission grappling king said he plans to make his MMA debut before the year ends.

For now, let’s admire his latest handiwork against Langakar at ONE Fight Night 11. The entire event is available on replay for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

