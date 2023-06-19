Chatri Sityodtong says he thought Dmitry Menshikov could upset Regian Eersel

Like many fight fans, ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong was surprised with how fast Regian Eersel finished newcomer Dmitry Menshikov in their title showdown in Bangkok last week.

The Surinamese-Dutch fighter defeated the ONE-debuting Russian with a knockout just 46 seconds into their clash at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 to successfully defend the lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Regian Eersel connected on a well-placed left hook to the head of Dmitry Menshikov, which left the challenger instantly dropping to the mat and unable to continue after.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following ONE Fight Night 11, Chatri Sityodtong said what went down during the headlining title showdown somehow came as a surprise, saying that in the lead-up he was not even discounting an upset victory by Menshikov.

The ONE executive said:

“No, actually, I thought there was a big risk because Menshikov hits very hard. And in those small four-ounce gloves, anything can happen. So, I thought that if there was going to be a shocking ending, I thought it could have been a big upset by Menshikov.”

Check out the interview below:

Sityodtong could not be blamed for thinking that Menshikov was capable of an upset against Regian Eersel as the Russian boasts punching power that resulted in 19 knockout wins in 27 professional victories heading into his ONE debut.

The Empire Club/Kuzbass Muay Thai was also on an impressive 11-fight winning streak before being KO’d by ‘The Immortal.’

Regian Eersel, for his part, defended the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title for the second straight time after being crowned champion last October. He also kept his standing as a two-sport ONE world champion, being the division’s kickboxing king as well.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes