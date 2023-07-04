Chatri Sityodtong says upcoming Qatar card will also be a big hit in Europe

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong believes that their planned event in Qatar in the very near future will be great not only for fight fans in the Middle East but also those in Europe.

With Qatar only ahead by two hours of the United Kingdom in time difference, European fans have every opportunity to catch the action live, particularly fighters hailing from the continent.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Chatri Sityodtong cited the likes of Liam Harrison and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty as among those Europeans to be featured if ever.

The ONE Championship executive said:

“We have got a lot of European killers like Liam Harrison or Haggerty, that would pull in a lot of viewers.”

Watch the interview of Chatri Sityodtong below:

ONE Championship’s push in the Middle East got further leg recently after it reached an agreement with Qatar organizers to hold live on-ground events there.

The first event is targeted to be held in Doha as early as this year and is planned to feature both international and regional athletes.

ONE Championship has been actively expanding beyond its traditional markets to showcase to more areas its brand of top martial arts action.

Back in May, the promotion made history by holding its first-ever live event in North America.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video was played in front of a sold-out arena in Colorado. The show featured ONE superstars Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Mikey Musumeci and Sage Northcutt, among others.

Poll : 0 votes