Chatri Sityodtong sees iconic Wembley Stadium as ‘dream’ venue for potential Liam Harrison-Jonathan Haggerty war

Earlier this year, ONE Championship made its on-ground U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10, a sold-out event in Broomfield, Colorado.

Treating fans to an experience unlike anything they had ever seen before, the card was stacked with some of the biggest names in the promotion competing in the United States for the very first time.

Now the promotion and it’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong have hopes of hosting their first event in another country with the perfect fight to do it.

Since shocking the world earlier this year by dethroning Nong-O Hama, Jonathan Haggerty has had one name in mind for his title defense.

Though he is still recovering from an injury, an all-British showdown with Liam Harrison would be a huge fight, especially if it was held in the U.K.

In a live interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong spoke about putting the fight together, why it will be such a big event. He also stated his hopes of hosting it in one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world.

“There's a lot a little bit of bad blood and disrespect going on between the two," said Sityodtong. "And they are obviously two of the UK’s finest, and they will fight one day. And hopefully, they will fight in Wembley in the UK. That's my dream.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Championship is in the business of breaking down barriers and if a UK debut is next on the list, a world title bill between Haggerty and Harrison is sure to provide a striking fiesta to the English fans and the watching world.