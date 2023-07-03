Chatri Sityodtong shares what makes ONE Championship’s $50,000 performance bonuses unique

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong loves to give back to the promotion’s fighters who go above and beyond to entertain the fans.

While it’s a common practice for MMA promotions to incentivize amazing performances, the Singapore-based organization takes it up a notch by giving out bonuses on the spot during an athlete’s Circleside interview.

In fact, Mitch Chilson’s spiels have become quite the spectacle of their own in every action-packed ONE event.

As always, the bonuses came flowing at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month, where Sityodtong explained why ONE’s attitude of gratitude sets it apart from its competitors.

The promotion's head honcho told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“Because, you know, in the moment of victory, we're able to give it to [the fighters]. So it's a different kind of concept. We just want our fans to enjoy the joy that our athletes get at that moment.”

Another thing that makes these on-the-spot bonuses amazing is the candid and unscripted reactions of the recipients each time.

After all, it’s somewhat life-changing money for some of the promotion’s up-and-comers, especially for those who come from humble beginnings.

Sityodtong even raises up the stakes from time to time, doubling the bounty to $100,000 for fighters who notch career-defining victories.

Megastars like Anatoly Malykhin and Rodtang, among others, are some of the well-deserved recipients of this massive bounty.

Moreover, fans also get a feel of the energy and the celebration afterwards, seeing their favorite heroes take home well-earned cash.

See the big winners of ONE Friday Fights 22 by watching the replay of the event on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

Watch Sityodtong’s full interview with SCMP MMA below:

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes