Chatri Sityodtong shares update on Giorgio Petrosyan

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that he recently spoke with legendary Italian-Armenian kickboxer Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan and received updates on when we can see him back in action.

Unfortunately, the news isn’t looking too good, as Petrosyan appears to be in a bad spot.

At the ONE Fight Night 11 post-event interviews with the South China Morning Post a couple of weeks ago, Sityodtong fielded questions from reporter Nic Atkin, and one of them was regarding an update on ‘The Doctor’.

The Thai-Japanese ONE Championship founder said:

“I spoke to Giorgio briefly, and we exchanged messages. I spoke to Armen [Giorgio’s brother] as well, his brother. And Giorgio has not been able to sleep since the KO loss. So he's taking all sorts of sleeping and anti-anxiety medication right now. He still can't sleep. So physically, he's in good shape. But mentally he's just in horrible shape.”

Catch the full interview below:

Of course, fans will recall Petrosyan’s shocking knockout loss to former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The two met in the main event at ONE: First Strike in October of 2021.

The legendary Petrosyan was a slight favorite heading into the contest, but an explosive performance from Superbon in the second round ended matters abruptly, as the Thai superstar sent Petrosyan into the shadow realm via his patented head kick.

In an instant, Petrosyan was out cold and the fight was over.

While ‘The Doctor’ has physically recovered from the harrowing ordeal, mentally, it’s a different story.

From the looks of things, Petrosyan seems much closer to retiring from fighting altogether than mounting a comeback of any sort. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

