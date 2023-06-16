Chatri Sityodtong shocked by Regian Eersel’s 46-second KO of Dmitry Menshikov

Chatri Sityodtong has witnessed a lot of crazy knockouts under the ONE Championship banner but admits Regian Eersel’s 46-second blitzing of Dmitry Menshikov caught him off guard.

In the aftermath of the action-packed ONE Fight Night 11 spectacle at Lumpinee Stadium over the weekend, Sityodtong said he knew Eersel could finish the Russian debutant but thought it would come in the championship rounds.

The ONE Chairman and CEO told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“I definitely did not expect a 46-second KO. I thought it might be in the third or fourth round. Regian would need to wear him down and take away his KO power before finishing him. I thought that would be a more likely scenario. So yeah, it's shocking.”

Watch the ONE head honcho’s full interview below :

Judging by Eersel’s body of work in Singapore-based promotion, Sityodtong’s assumption was actually not far-fetched.

The two-sport world champion has exuded greatness in Muay Thai and kickboxing, winning all ten of his bouts inside the circle. Moreover, Eersel has not tasted defeat since 2016, extending his ridiculous streak to 22 wins by starching Menshikov in under a minute.

Then again, ‘The Immortal’ is known more for his methodical precision, often outpointing his foes in five-round wars.

The Dutch-Surinamese technician, however, aired his desire to go back to his younger days, where he knocked out opponents left and right.

By the looks of it, Eersel’s killer instinct is as sharp as ever, as he now has back-to-back finishes in his last two Muay Thai world title defenses.

Prior to taking away Menshikov’s equilibrium with that brilliant left cross, he floored Sinsamut Kilnmee with a pinpoint liver shot to end their rivalry.

Eersel’s latest victory at ONE Fight Night 11 can be rewatched free of charge by those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

