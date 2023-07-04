Chatri Sityodtong teases ‘big plans happening’ for ONE Championship in second half of 2023

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is one busy man.

The Singapore-based promotion’s head honcho is always cooking something up in a bid to reach ONE’s global fanbase, which continues to grow by the day.

Sityodtong was recently in attendance at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Friday Fights 22, where he revealed some outstanding development that should delight fight fans across the globe.

He told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post in the post-event interview:

“You know, I'm on the road every day, like next week I'm gonna be in, in Europe and the States again. Big plans happening.”

ONE’s global expansion has been in full swing in 2023, capped off by that monumental United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado, this past May.

That star-studded spectacle represented the brand’s unique take on combat sports to its fullest, providing world-class MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling bouts.

Following the massive success of ONE’s on-ground US debut and its partnership with Amazon Prime Video, Sityodtong has already confirmed plans to host multiple shows in the United States next year.

Plus, the largest martial arts organization in the world is also nearing its Middle East debut, as ONE recently signed an MOU to host live events in Doha, Qatar.

The signing of kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa could also signal the promotion’s return to Japan.

Then, there’s even a planned European debut, as Sityodtong has been vocal about his desire to host an event at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, headlined by a possible all-Brit war between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison, perhaps early next year.

It’s an amazing time to be a ONE Championship fan, that’s for sure.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong full interview below:

