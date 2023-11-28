Chatri Sityodtong teases Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio rematch for early 2024

The highly anticipated do-over between rivals Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio could go down in the early goings of 2024, according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The largest martial arts organization’s head honcho revealed this in an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I’m not supposed to say this because it’s not been confirmed. But Jarred Brooks versus Joshua Pacio II is happening early next year."

Sityodtong added:

“I was just in a matchmaking meeting and they were going through a bunch of different matchups, but that’s happening and it’s going to get announced very soon.”

After three straight wins under the ONE umbrella, Brooks got a shot at the long-time strawweight MMA kingpin at ONE 164 in December last year.

Despite fighting in enemy territory at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, ‘The Monkey God’ silenced the passionate Filipino crowd and took home the W and 26 pounds of gold after a five-round masterclass.

Pacio has rebounded from that defeat with a unanimous decision win over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

Brooks, on the other hand, has yet to defend his strawweight MMA strap. The American tried to go for two-sport supremacy at ONE Fight Night 13 last August but fell short against Mikey Musumeci in their ONE flyweight submission grappling world title showdown.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship has yet to officially confirm this rematch, but fans certainly can’t wait for the second iteration of this epic rivalry.

How Jarred Brooks beat Joshua Pacio in their first encounter

After an entertaining verbal back-and-forth between these two stars in the build-up to their match, Brooks and Pacio figured in an amazing back-and-forth war. While ‘The Passion’ got his licks in throughout the 25-minute war, it was apparent that Brooks outclassed him on the feet and on the ground.

‘The Monkey God’ imposed his world-class wrestling pedigree and grounded the electric striker using fearsome pressure and phenomenal control.

Brooks even held his own in the striking department and tagged the Wushu specialist several times.

Relive the epic first meeting between Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio below: