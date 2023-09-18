Chatri Sityodtong on Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov: “A very fun and entertaining striking war that ends with a KO”

The no.1-ranked featherweight contender Thanh Le is set to face no.3-ranked Ilya Freymanov for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title early next month. Ahead of the fight, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his excitement.

Le and Freymanov are two of the most exciting fighters in the world, each with unique striking styles that bring audiences to their feet.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong talked about this matchup and shared his thoughts on the interesting clash of styles.

The Thai-Japanese millionaire entrepreneur said:

“What I find about both of these guys, they are elite MMA strikers. And they're very unorthodox. They've got a lot of flashy kicks and you know, spinning punches and a lot of weird stuff that keeps you on your toes. And so I think we're gonna see, the fans are gonna see, a very fun and entertaining striking war that ends with a KO. Just because they're so unorthodox and they both, you know, they both go for the finish. They're not going to just try to outpoint each other. They're really aggressive.”

Chatri even offered an early prediction and said:

“They hit very hard. And so I think one of them is going to get clipped in and then it's going to end early. I just have this feeling it’s going to end in one or two rounds.”

Thanh Le will do battle with Ilya Freymanov for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.