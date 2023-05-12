Chatri Sityodtong thinks Tye Ruotolo has natural abilities to become “future GOAT”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Tye Ruotolo has what it takes to become the greatest submission grappler of all time.

Ruotolo earned his third-straight win inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10, besting reigning ONE middleweight world champion, Reinier de Ridder. The contest was undeniably a close one with both men jockeying for position throughout the majority of the 10-minute duration, but in the end, Ruotolo did enough to score a unanimous decision victory over one of the most feared submission specialists in all of mixed martial arts.

Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press event, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong hailed Tye Ruotolo as a potential GOAT in the sport.

“Tye Ruotolo’s ambition is to be the future GOAT,” Sityodtong said. “I think he has all the right tools, all the right athletic natural abilities, and the excitement factor.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

Tye Ruotolo, who holds the distinction of being the youngest IBJJF world champion of all time, made his promotional debut in 2022 alongside his brother and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade Ruotolo.

Tye Ruotolo earned a stunning DÁrce choke submission against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 157. Months later, he would go on to submit former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov.

With his win over Reinier de Ridder, Ruotolo has picked off yet another ONE world champion en route to his dream of becoming a future legend of the sport.

Tye Ruotolo has some big names in mind for his next submission grappling match, including a dream bout with BJJ icon Gordon Ryan and his New Wave jiu-jitsu teammate Nicholas Meregali. From there, Ruotolo plans on making his transition to mixed martial arts in 2024.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

