  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Cheater, Cheater, Cheater" - Fans accuse UFC Rio fighter of committing foul en route to submission win

"Cheater, Cheater, Cheater" - Fans accuse UFC Rio fighter of committing foul en route to submission win

By Subham
Modified Oct 12, 2025 00:27 GMT
Fans accuse UFC Rio fighter of repeated cage grabs. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans accuse UFC Rio fighter of repeated cage grabs. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Some fight fans are unhappy with how the UFC Rio main card commenced. The opening bout featured a featherweight bout between Kaan Ofli and Ricardo Ramos.

Ad

As the bout began, Ofli brought Ramos down, but was in trouble when Ramos caught him in a leg lock. After escaping the leg lock and multiple knee bar attempts by Ramos, Ofli finally took the Brazilian's back.

After a few standing rare naked choke attempts, Ofli finally sunk the choke, which forced the 30-year-old to tap.

Some fans, however, were not happy with the Australian because he was repeatedly grabbing the fence with his leg while riding on Ramos's back, and even before.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Kaan Ofli's submission victory at UFC Rio below:

Ad

A user wrote:

"Cheater. Cheater. Cheater"

Another commented:

"The cage fence at least deserves an assist in that win"

Others with similar sentiments wrote:

"Am I out of my mind, or did he grab the fence like 5 times?"
"Guy grabbed the fence about 10 times to get out of a submission. There is no such thing as fouls in MMA"
Ad
"Took 4 fence grabs to get that choke lol"
"Cheater, cage grabbed"

Some fans called out the referee in charge, Marc Goddard, for not objecting:

"He literally grabbed the fence to get that position. Is Goddard retarded?????"
"Hey, @marcgoddard_uk YOU ABSOLUTELY SUCK"
"Ban @marcgoddard_uk from ever reffing UFC again. Blatant fence grabs changed the fight. Maybe investigate him @danawhite"
Ad

A few other fans, however, were impressed with Kaan Ofli. They commented:

"That knee bar was deep to, crazy comeback!"
"What a win."
"Survived the early leg lock sub and then turned the tables and got a 1st round sub 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😊

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Ofli's win over Ramos at UFC Rio marks his first win in the UFC. He now holds a pro MMA record of 13-4-1.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications