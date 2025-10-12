"Cheater, Cheater, Cheater" - Fans accuse UFC Rio fighter of committing foul en route to submission win

Some fight fans are unhappy with how the UFC Rio main card commenced. The opening bout featured a featherweight bout between Kaan Ofli and Ricardo Ramos.As the bout began, Ofli brought Ramos down, but was in trouble when Ramos caught him in a leg lock. After escaping the leg lock and multiple knee bar attempts by Ramos, Ofli finally took the Brazilian's back.After a few standing rare naked choke attempts, Ofli finally sunk the choke, which forced the 30-year-old to tap.Some fans, however, were not happy with the Australian because he was repeatedly grabbing the fence with his leg while riding on Ramos's back, and even before.Check out Kaan Ofli's submission victory at UFC Rio below:A user wrote:&quot;Cheater. Cheater. Cheater&quot;Another commented:&quot;The cage fence at least deserves an assist in that win&quot;Others with similar sentiments wrote:&quot;Am I out of my mind, or did he grab the fence like 5 times?&quot;&quot;Guy grabbed the fence about 10 times to get out of a submission. There is no such thing as fouls in MMA&quot;&quot;Took 4 fence grabs to get that choke lol&quot;&quot;Cheater, cage grabbed&quot;Some fans called out the referee in charge, Marc Goddard, for not objecting:&quot;He literally grabbed the fence to get that position. Is Goddard retarded?????&quot;&quot;Hey, @marcgoddard_uk YOU ABSOLUTELY SUCK&quot;&quot;Ban @marcgoddard_uk from ever reffing UFC again. Blatant fence grabs changed the fight. Maybe investigate him @danawhite&quot;A few other fans, however, were impressed with Kaan Ofli. They commented:&quot;That knee bar was deep to, crazy comeback!&quot;&quot;What a win.&quot;&quot;Survived the early leg lock sub and then turned the tables and got a 1st round sub 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😊Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Ofli's win over Ramos at UFC Rio marks his first win in the UFC. He now holds a pro MMA record of 13-4-1.