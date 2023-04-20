Check out Demetrious Johnson’s quick reversal against Tatsumitsu Wada ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Among the things that have made Demetrious Johnson one of the best fighters the game has ever seen is his ability to recognize opportunities and use them to sway matches in his favor.

ONE Championship recently posted a video on Instagram, highlighting this facet of ‘Mighty Mouse’ as a fighter. The clip shows the American mixed martial arts legend in one of his earlier ONE Championship fights, making a seamless quick reversal on Tatsumitsu Wada while on the ground.

Locked in an awkward position and being struck by the Japanese fighter, Demetrious Johnson used his left leg to leverage a reversal that saw him go on top and avoid any more harm from his opponent.

The post was captioned:

“‘Mighty Mouse’ doesn't miss an opportunity 😤”

Demetrious Johnson returns to action next month in a trilogy fight against rival Adriano Moraes.

He will defend the ONE flyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A. It will be the headliner for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

‘Mighty Mouse’ became world champion last August after knocking out Adriano Moraes with a flying knee in the fourth round. The win also evened their head-to-head matchup at a win apiece. ‘Mikinho’ took the first encounter in April 2021 by knockout in the second frame.

As he prepares for the rubber match, Johnson said he will do everything he can to make his return fight to the U.S. a winning one and move past his rivalry with Moraes.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes