Chingiz Allazov claims he was ‘not even at 50 percent’ in title win over Marat Grigorian

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan and Belarus put together a striking masterclass against longtime rival, no.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia last Friday night.

The two elite strikers met in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, with ‘Chinga’ taking home a clear-cut unanimous decision victory on the scorecards after five rounds of back-and-forth action.

Although Allazov looked absolutely spectacular in this fight, the 29-year-old superstar admits he wasn’t at his best.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Allazov revealed that he was far from a hundred percent in his latest world title defense, and was much better in his previous outings against Thai stars Sitthichai and Superbon.

‘Chinga’ said:

“I had more speed in my match with Sitthichai and same with Superbon but, this isn’t even 50 percent of the real Chingiz Allazov.”

After the fight, Allazov hinted at retirement, saying that he had accomplished all he set out to do in his career, including settling the score with Grigorian, who had defeated him a decade ago.

The only fight Allazov said he was interested in was one against legendary Italian-Armenian Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan, but that fight is up in the air as Petrosyan has yet to return to action since a devastating knockout loss to Superbon in 2021.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.