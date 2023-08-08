Chingiz Allazov ‘doesn’t like talking’ about fighting Tawanchai: “Maybe he can go fight with Grigorian”

Chingiz Allazov wants to celebrate his latest world title triumph without worrying about his next career move.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus striker starred in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, August 4, with a performance that displayed why he's the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet.

'Chinga' utilized his movement, attacking weapons, and world-class fight IQ to successfully defend his featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

And since he sits atop the most stacked weight division, he was immediately linked with a possible fight against Tawanchai PK Seanchai, who debuted in the division earlier in the night with a win over Davit Kiria.

Though he has huge respect for the Thai superstar, Chingiz Allazov instantly shut any talk about a fight against the featherweight Muay Thai world champion on the global stage.

Speaking to South China Morning Post following his fifth successive promotional victory, Chingiz Allazov cheekily diverted the attention to the very foe he defeated in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old said:

“I don't like talking about Tawanchai. I have every respect for him. Maybe he'll go to fight another kickboxer. Maybe he [can] go and fight with Grigorian and other fighters like Sitthichai, no problem. Now, I don't like talking about my future [fights].”

Watch his interview here:

For a man who claimed that he was only at 50 percent of his capabilities due to personal issues, Chingiz Allazov certainly produced another moment of magic inside the Thai capital city against another elite opposition.

One can only wonder what a 100 percent 'Chinga' would have looked like in his rubber match against Grigorian last week.

