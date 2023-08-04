Chingiz Allazov expects old foe Marat Grigorian to be the ‘same dangerous opponent’

Chingiz Allazov will look to continue his incredible run under the ONE Championship banner when he returns at ONE Fight Night 13.

Making the first defense of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship gold, ‘Chinga’ has looked better and better each and every time that he has stepped inside the circle.

After winning the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship last year, Allazov laid down a marker of intent that he isn’t here to play games anymore.

Booking his world championship shot, the fight finally came around at ONE Fight Night 6 in one of the most anticipated striking contests in recent memory.

In what was viewed by many as a 50-50 fight, Allazov produced the best performance of his career to stop the defending king in the second round and knock him off the number one pound-for-pound spot.

On August 4, he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to square off with a former foe that defeated him almost ten years ago.

Despite coming up short in his first title opportunity against Superbon, Marat Grigorian is living proof of how stacked this division is.

An elite striker in his own right, this is set to be another classic between two of the world’s best.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Chingiz Allazov spoke about the match-up, giving Grigorian his props as a deserving challenger:

“This is another game and I like this fight with Grigorian. He’s the same dangerous opponent. He’s gonna be tough.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.